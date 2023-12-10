Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah still looks certain to leave the club in the upcoming January transfer window, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that there had not been any change to Chalobah’s situation, with the 24-year-old being keen to leave in order to play more first-team football, while the Blues don’t currently have him in their plans.

Chalobah may have shown some potential in the Chelsea side at various points, but it now clearly makes sense for him to look for a move elsewhere, with Romano also responding to recent rumours about a move to Crystal Palace.

Romano has played those stories down for the moment, saying there’s nothing going on yet with Chalobah and any particular club, while it’s also worth noting that Palace boss Roy Hodgson said he was happy with his defence when he spoke after the Liverpool game yesterday.

It will be interesting to see where Chalobah ends up, but for now Romano says the clear thing is that the former England Under-21 international won’t be staying at Stamford Bridge.

“One player we can expect to move on from their current club is Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. It’s been clear for some time now that he will leave this January, after he came close to a move in the summer, though at the time he turned down an offer from Nottingham Forest,” Romano said.

“At the moment, however, there is nothing advanced with any particular club, despite recent links with Crystal Palace, while at points there have also been rumours about Tottenham. I’m not currently aware of any talks taking place, but that will happen soon, because Chalobah will be leaving Chelsea this January, for sure.”

He added: “The plan has been clear for some time – Chalobah wants to play more, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen for him at Chelsea because they have different plans in that position.

“We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see where Chalobah ends up, but we will surely see some talks taking place soon for what looks like an inevitable January move.”