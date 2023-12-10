Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names transfer suitors for Bournemouth star who impressed vs Man United

AFC Bournemouth Manchester United FC
Posted by

Dominic Solanke put in another fine display for Bournemouth yesterday as they earned a surprising and impressive 3-0 win away to Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano admits he’s a big fan of the former Liverpool and Chelsea striker, who is finally starting to show more consistency as he proves himself in the Premier League this season.

Solanke was certainly a real handful for Man Utd yesterday as he opened the scoring in a memorable 3-0 win at Old Trafford, and now Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column about the 26-year-old’s transfer situation ahead of January.

Romano admits there is interest from West Ham in potentially signing Solanke to strengthen their attack this winter, though the journalist also made it clear that the England international is happy with his current club.

Dominic Solanke had a great game against Manchester United

Bournemouth certainly seem to be improving all the time, so there seems little reason for Solanke to seek an exit, especially as he finally seems so settled and like he’s really enjoying his football.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle will listen to offers for 29-year-old in January on one condition
Manchester United to step up efforts to sign £85.7m-rated playmaker
Liverpool and Manchester United keen on £20 million Premier League midfielder

Discussing the situation following that stand-out display against United yesterday, Romano said of Solanke: “I’ve been impressed with him this season as he always looked like an excellent player with great potential, but he’s now showing it more consistently.

“In terms of a transfer, he’s happy at Bournemouth but many clubs are tracking him, including West Ham. Let’s see what will happen, but for the moment I understand he’s happy there and performing very well.”

More Stories Dominic Solanke Fabrizio Romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.