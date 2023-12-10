Dominic Solanke put in another fine display for Bournemouth yesterday as they earned a surprising and impressive 3-0 win away to Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano admits he’s a big fan of the former Liverpool and Chelsea striker, who is finally starting to show more consistency as he proves himself in the Premier League this season.

Solanke was certainly a real handful for Man Utd yesterday as he opened the scoring in a memorable 3-0 win at Old Trafford, and now Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column about the 26-year-old’s transfer situation ahead of January.

Romano admits there is interest from West Ham in potentially signing Solanke to strengthen their attack this winter, though the journalist also made it clear that the England international is happy with his current club.

Bournemouth certainly seem to be improving all the time, so there seems little reason for Solanke to seek an exit, especially as he finally seems so settled and like he’s really enjoying his football.

Discussing the situation following that stand-out display against United yesterday, Romano said of Solanke: “I’ve been impressed with him this season as he always looked like an excellent player with great potential, but he’s now showing it more consistently.

“In terms of a transfer, he’s happy at Bournemouth but many clubs are tracking him, including West Ham. Let’s see what will happen, but for the moment I understand he’s happy there and performing very well.”