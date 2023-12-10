Former Man United star says Fernandes didn’t “fancy” trip to Anfield after picking up suspension

Former Man United and Liverpool star, Michael Owen, has stated that Bruno Fernandes didn’t fancy playing the Reds at Anfield after picking up a suspension against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s side were embarrassed by the Cherries at Old Trafford as they fell to a 3-0 defeat, but maybe the most embarrassing thing on the day was Fernanades’ yellow card.

With the game essentially over, the Portuguese star picked up a fifth yellow of the season late in the game for dissent, which means the midfielder is suspended for the Liverpool match next Sunday.

The Man United captain would have known he was on the brink of a suspension which has prompted Owen and others to say that Fernandes simply didn’t fancy the trip to Anfield next week.

Michael Owen criticises Man United captain Fernandes for yellow card

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Owen said via the Daily Mail: “I wonder how many yellow cards he’s had for dissent and waving his arms about.

“Possibly you don’t fancy going to Anfield. I wouldn’t at the moment. I’m not sure you’re thinking of the next game when you’re in the thick of playing.

“He should be responsible, he should be a good ambassador, a leader for the team. We all know referees are clamping down on that and he gets booked an awful lot for a player who hardly puts his foot in and tackles really he gets booked an awful lot.”