“It’s a lack of respect” – Callum Wilson calls out Tottenham star

Callum Wilson was not impressed by the actions of Guglielmo Vicario during Newcastle’s clash with Tottenham on Sunday evening.

Eddie Howe’s side came into the contest with the intention of getting back to winning ways after their disappointing 3-0 loss to Everton mid-week.

But it was obvious from the off that the congested fixtures and the long list of injuries had taken their toll on the players.

Destiny Udogie scored midway through the first half before Richalison doubled Tottenham’s lead.

Ange Postecoglou’s side didn’t slow down in the second half as the Brazilian grabbed his second before Heung-Min Son scored the fourth from the spot.

Joelinton grabbed a consolation goal at the end with the game finishing 4-1.

Speaking after the game, Wilson addressed an incident between him and Spurs goalkeeper Vicario.

“Yeah I mean there’s a way to win isn’t there,’ he told Sky Sports.

‘The goalkeeper goes up for a header he starts pulling faces and messing around and It’s just a lack of respect I thought, I said my piece and we’re grown men and we move on.’