According to Italian outlet Il Romanista, AS Roma want to sign Leeds United’s Rasmus Kristensen on a permanent move and are willing to offload a player in order to fund the move.

Leeds United loaned the Dutchman to Jose Mourinho’s side and after a slow start, he has now established himself as a regular at Rome.

He has impressed the Roma hierarchy with his performances who are now interested in signing him on a permanent move.

The report adds that Roma ‘already have an agreement’ with Leeds regarding the fee for a permanent deal, which is said to be range between €7-12m.

But the fee could rise if Leeds earn a promotion back to the Premier League. They will however, need to sell a player in order to finance the move.

The 26-year-old has made 13 appearances for Roma this season, scoring 1 and assisting 2.

He came off the bench in their last game to inspire a comeback against Sassuolo, winning a penalty for Dybala to level the score before going on to score the winner himself.

Leeds United are currently 3rd in the table and on a fine form, winning 4 of their last 5 games.