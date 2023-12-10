Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing the Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha as per Fichajes.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding since his £20 million move from Sporting CP two years ago, and he has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the country.

Liverpool could certainly use a quality defensive midfielder right now and Palhinha would be a superb acquisition if they can pull it off. They tried to sign a defensive midfielder in the summer, but the Reds failed to secure the signature of players like Moises Caicedo.

They have been using Alexis Mac Allister in the role of an anchor, but the Argentine international is more suited to an advanced role. Signing a quality defensive midfielder will not only help them improve defensively, but it would also allow creative players like Mac Allister to operate with more freedom.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could use a defensive midfielder as well, especially with the way Casemiro has performed the season. The Brazilian international has not been as best and Palhinha could prove to be an upgrade.

The 28-year-old is likely to be tempted to join a big club in the coming weeks and Liverpool and Manchester United are the biggest clubs in the country. He is likely to cost a substantial amount of money and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool and Manchester United are prepared to break the bank for him.

Fulham have reportedly already lined up a potential replacement in Andre Trindade. The Brazilian midfielder is expected to join the London club in January.