Liverpool legend admits he was ‘delighted’ for Everton after scoring against Chelsea

Jamie Carragher has admitted that he was delighted for Sean Dyche’s men after they scored against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Toffees are currently four points clear of the relegation zone after their 2-0 win against Mauricio Pochettino’s side at Goodison Park.

This caps off an incredible week for Everton where they also racked up a 3-0 win against Newcastle United.

As many expected, the 10-point deduction that they received last month has only lit a flame under the Merseyside club with former Liverpool player, Carragher, admitting he was ‘delighted’ for his old rivals

‘Feed the Scousers’ he posted on X.

‘Delighted Everton have gone in front after the nonsense getting sung by the Chelsea fans.’

The post was a response to Chelsea’s derogatory ‘feed the scousers’ chant.

Meanwhile, the Blues dropped into the bottom half of the table after Fulham’s emphatic 5-0 win against West Ham at Craven Cottage.

Mauricio Pochettino will also have to deal with another injury concern as captain Reece James was once again forced off with a hamstring injury.