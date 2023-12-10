Fabrizio Romano has paid tribute to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after he reached a landmark 200 goals for the club with his strike in the win away to Crystal Palace yesterday.

Salah has been a world class performer for Liverpool ever since he joined the Reds from Roma back in the summer of 2017, and his continued excellent performances in front of goal this season have helped make Jurgen Klopp’s side serious title contenders once again after they suffered a bit of a dip last term and dropped out of the top four.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear just how highly he thinks of Salah, saying he’s not particularly surprised to see the Egypt international having such a great career at Anfield after he caught a glimpse of his tremendous potential when he was in Italy with spells at Fiorentina and Roma.

Although Salah struggled in a spell at Chelsea as a youngster, Romano says he always felt Salah was a huge talent after watching him in his time in Serie A.

Romano also said there is not currently any update on a new contract for Salah as he only signed a new deal with LFC fairly recently.

“I wanted to pay tribute to Mohamed Salah after he scored his 200th goal for Liverpool – he is a special player and scoring that number of goals for a top club is not something that should be underestimated,” Romano said.

“I’m often asked if I could have seen this coming from Salah after watching him in his time in Italy with Fiorentina and Roma. He struggled in a brief spell at Chelsea as a youngster, as fans here will know, but he was incredible in Serie A, first in loan spells at Fiorentina and Roma, and then joining the latter of those clubs permanently. I’m not really surprised that he’s been so good for Liverpool.

“In terms of his contract, he signed a new deal recently and all is good between Salah and Liverpool, I wouldn’t want to make any predictions beyond that.”