Liverpool recruitment team watching 22-year-old, €60m ace on Reds’ January shortlist

Liverpool have put together a January shortlist to improve their defensive department.

A report from Football Insider claims that they have identified three potential targets to improve the defensive unit and Goncalo Inacio happens to be a target. The 22-year-old has been a key player for Sporting CP over the past year and he has established himself as a starter for the Portugal national team as well.

Inacio is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. The central defender could develop into a top-class player with coaching and experience and Liverpool would do well to secure his services now.

The 22-year-old reportedly has a €60 million release clause in his contract and it wouldn’t be surprising if Sporting CP demand his release clause in full next month.

Liverpool need to sign a quality central defender, especially after the injury blow to Joel Matip. Matip has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with ACL damage and the Reds have just three reliable central defenders at the club right now.

They will need to add more depth to the position if they want to finish the season strongly. They are currently on top of the table and they will want to go all the way and win the title.

Jurgen Klopp must look to bring in the right additions in January and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to break the bank for Goncalo Inacio. Apart from the Portuguese international, Maxence Lacroix and Lucas Beraldo are on their shortlist as well.