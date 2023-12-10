Liverpool told chances of signing Florian Wirtz in January

Liverpool have been told they will not sign Florian Wirtz in January.

Linked with making a move for Wirtz, 20, Jurgen Klopp is thought to be a big fan of the exciting Bayer Leverkusen midfielder.

However, with the Germans leading the Bundesliga and remaining unbeaten after 13 games, Xabi Alonso is determined not to lose his best players mid-season.

However, although a January move is out of the question for Liverpool, and any other side interested in luring the 20-year-old away from the Bay Arena Stadium, according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, a summer deal is far more likely.

“Nothing will happen in January,” he told GiveMeSport.

“There is no chance of a January exit even though we are seeing links ahead of the window opening, which is normal.

“Clubs that are looking are window planning but, from Leverkusen’s perspective, they are not going to entertain a mid-season sale because they are flying at the moment.

“Leverkusen are only planning to lose one or two players in the summer, so that changes the situation a little bit. If Wirtz is to be the one to leave, it means that Edmond Tapsoba or another top player potentially wouldn’t depart.

“That’s just because there is a backing and an investment in Xabi Alonso because of the fantastic job he is doing. The last thing that Leverkusen want is to lose a variety of top players and find that they’ve taken one step forward and two steps back mid-season or, potentially, during the summer.

“I think that will be one to watch in the summer because there is interest in Wirtz. But I don’t think that anything is concrete or advanced at this stage.”

Widely regarded as European football’s next big prospect, Wirtz, who already has six goals and 10 assists to his name this season across all competitions, is arguably one of the most exciting signings a team could make.

And although the young international appears destined for the Premier League, German giants Bayern Munich may end up having something to say about that.