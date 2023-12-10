Manchester United rival Tottenham for potential £75million attacker transfer

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs chasing the potential transfer of RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda, whose value has shot up to around £75million.

The Belgium international has looked superb since joining Leipzig from Lens during the summer, and one imagines he’ll continue to go from strength to strength as, at the age of 23, he surely still has his best years ahead of him.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils are now looking at Openda as someone who can potentially come in to replace players like Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho, while he’s also worked his way onto Spurs’ radar.

Openda looks like a player capable of making an impact in the Premier League, with United in need of more of a goal threat after the dip in form of Marcus Rashford this season, while youngster Rasmus Hojlund also looks a long way from being ready to be the club’s first choice up front.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could also do well to make a big signing up front as they never really replaced Harry Kane when he left to join Bayern Munich in the summer.

Openda looks ideal for both these clubs’ needs, so it will be interesting to see if he ends up having a clear preference between the two in the months ahead.