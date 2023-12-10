Video: Quickfire double from Manchester City sees them lead 2-1 vs Luton Town

Manchester City have scored a quickfire double in this second half to take the lead away to Luton Town in this afternoon’s Premier League clash.

Luton played out a thriller with Arsenal in midweek and were unlucky to lose 4-3 to the Gunners, having led 3-2 at one point, and it looked like they could be posing a major threat to Man City today as well.

However, City have come out strongly at the start of the second half, with Bernardo Silva equalising with this lovely curled effort…

Bernardo Silva curls in a precise finish to put Man City level! ? pic.twitter.com/TgX8X19MxY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 10, 2023

Not long after Silva’s equaliser, this flowing team move allowed Jack Grealish to tap in at the back post and make it 2-1 to Pep Guardiola’s side…

A RAPID TURNAROUND FROM MANCHESTER CITY! ? pic.twitter.com/mCcDicUuu3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 10, 2023

Arsenal dropped points against Aston Villa yesterday, so City will no doubt be eager to capitalise on that by getting the win today.