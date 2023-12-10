Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips remains a player likely to be on the move in the January transfer window, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Phillips has struggled for playing time at the Etihad Stadium, and Pep Guardiola has spoken publicly about how sorry he is for the way the England international’s career with the club has panned out.

Phillips looked a superb player during his Leeds United days and it wasn’t surprising to see him earn a big move to a club like Man City, but it now seems clear he will have to move on this winter in order to get more playing time.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that things would be happening soon for Phillips, even if the 28-year-old is yet to have anything concrete in place with any other club as things stand.

“Pep Guardiola has been very honest about Kalvin Phillips – another player who seems certain to move on from his current club this January,” Romano said.

“Speaking earlier this week, Guardiola publicly apologised to the player for not using him more. Guardiola has been very honest, he has appreciated Phillips’ behaviour but he’s simply not a part of his vision.

“There’s interest from English and Italian clubs, so things will happen in the next weeks for sure. As I’ve been saying for a while now, he will leave in January, there seems to be no doubt about that.”