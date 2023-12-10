Man City without Erling Haaland for Sunday’s Premier League game vs. Luton Town

Manchester City will reportedly be without Erling Haaland for Sunday afternoon’s Premier League game against Luton Town.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims the Cityzens, looking to end their bad run of results, will need to do so without the help of Haaland.

Absent for this weekend’s clash, Haaland, 23, who is leading the Premier League goalscoring charts with 14 goals, will miss the match at Kenilworth Road.

The reason for the Norway international’s absence hasn’t been reported at the time of writing, but irrespective of why the 23-year-old will not be involved later today, Pep Guardiola will know just how damaging the striker’s omission could be.

Winless in their last four domestic outings, City, who watched Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday and surge to the top of the table, know that anything less than all three points today will see their hopes of defending their title dealt a hammer blow.

