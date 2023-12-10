Ian Wright urges Man Utd summer signing to have a word with teammate after incident vs Bournemouth

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hit out at Diogo Dalot for the way he ignored Rasmus Hojlund in yesterday’s game for Manchester United against Bournemouth.

At a key moment in the match, Dalot took a shot from a difficult angle instead of squaring the ball to Hojlund in the penalty area, who would have been in a great position to tap the ball into the back of the net.

Although the young Denmark international has not yet scored a Premier League goal for the Red Devils, it seems harsh from Dalot not to acknowledge him at all, both before and after he tried what was a pretty ambitious shot.

Bournemouth scored not long after that incident, and Wright said he thinks Hojlund needs to be talking to Dalot about this incident in the dressing room after the game.

Speaking on Match of the Day last night, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Wright made it clear he felt this was a lack of respect from Dalot towards his teammate.

“[Dalot] gets in and he’s got to square it,” Wright said.

“I think that’s a total lack of respect for him [Hojlund], he doesn’t even acknowledge him.”

He added: “Hojlund has got to be pulling him up in the dressing room and saying ‘come on’.”

Even if Hojlund has struggled to get going at Old Trafford, he looked a terrific young player at Atalanta and he’ll need the confidence and service from his teammates if he is to succeed in the Premier League.