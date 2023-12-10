Fabrizio Romano says Man United boss Erik ten Hag has been “lying” about transfer plans

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken on his YouTube channel about Erik ten Hag’s slightly misleading claims about Manchester United’s plans for January.

The Dutch tactician has spoken publicly about what Man Utd could be looking for this January, but has played down the idea of the Red Devils being busy making new signings to strengthen the squad.

Romano, however, insists that Ten Hag is kind of “lying” about the situation, as it’s actually quite likely that the club will be busy this winter, though the plans will likely come together more once Sir Jim Ratcliffe can finalise the purchase of his 25% stake, while there would then likely be changes to the board…

Still, as Romano says in the video above, United have held internal discussions about striker targets, while they could also be in the market for a new defender.

MUFC fans will certainly hope there are some new faces brought in this January as this current squad has really struggled and changes will be needed if they are to stand a realistic chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

