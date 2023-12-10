Manager with 232 wins wants to replace Hodgson at Crystal Palace

The pressure continues to mount on Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace following the Eagles’ latest defeat and a report states that a top coach is keeping an eye on the manager’s role at Selhurst Park.

A loss to Liverpool on Saturday leaves the South London club 15th in the Premier League standings and according to The Athletic, if Hodgson is sacked, former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui could be the man to replace him.

The Spaniard left Wolves just three days before the start of the 2023/24 campaign due to disagreements with the board but has been seeking a return to the Premier League ever since.

Lopetegui is also interested in the Nottingham Forest job and he would be a great appointment for either club if they decide to make a change.

The Spanish manager has an impressive CV having won 232 games in his career with clubs such as Porto, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Wolves.

Both managers at Palace and Forest have survived this weekend but the next few weeks could see a change if results don’t improve.