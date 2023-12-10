Newcastle United have been linked with an exciting young talent in Italian football in the form of Juventus attacking midfielder Matias Soule.

The 20-year-old is impressing on loan at Frosinone this season, but it seems unlikely that Newcastle will be able to snap him up any time soon, judging by what Fabrizio Romano is saying at the moment.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Soule won’t be leaving his loan spell at Frosinone early, so a January move can’t happen, while it also seems that there is an ongoing dialogue over Juventus keeping the player at the club with a new contract.

Soule is clearly rated highly by Juve, with Romano explaining that the Argentine is seen as a part of their future, so one imagines Newcastle are barking up the wrong tree if they really are showing an interest in signing the talented young South American.

“I’ve had some fans asking me about Newcastle links with Juventus youngster Matias Soule, who is currently on loan at Frosinone. My understanding is that there is nothing concrete there, and he won’t be ending his loan spell at Frosinone this January,” Romano said.

“Of course I’m not surprised to see stories about a player like this as he’s a really great talent, he’s been doing doing fantastic.

“Still, Juventus consider him an important part of their future, and there are talks over a new deal ongoing. I’m also sure the Argentina national team will be tracking him for his first senior call-up soon.”