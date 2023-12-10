Mauricio Pochettino sends Todd Boehly clear message ahead of the January transfer window

Mauricio Pochettino has urged the American owner to invest in the squad during next month’s January transfer window.

Chelsea suffered their second consecutive loss after losing to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

After Fulham’s 5-0 win earlier in the day, the Blues have dropped down into the bottom half of the table as they currently sit in 12th, tied on points with Brentford.

Despite their spending in the past two transfer windows, Pochettino is still struggling to put a consistent run together and has stated that they need to look towards next month’s window.

“We didn’t get the point we deserved. I think we were better but we didn’t get what we wanted.” He told the BBC.

“This was a game to play and to win. It’s a problem we need to check. We need to analyse the reality. We need to talk and to try and improve in the next transfer market.”

A clear area they need to improve is the forward line, who have struggled to score this season with Christopher Nkunku also sidelined due to injury.

Not for the first time this season, Reece James limped off during the game with a reported hamstring injury.