Newcastle could look to bring attacker with 250-plus PL appearances back to England

Newcastle United have a number of injury problems right now and they will look to bring in the right reinforcements during the January transfer window.

A report from Fichajes claims that they could look to make a move for the Al-Nassr forward Sadio Mane. The 31-year-old Senegal international joined the Saudi Arabian club from Bayern Munich at the start of the season and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to return to the Premier League.

Mane has been an outstanding performer in the Premier League over the years and he helped Liverpool win every single trophy at the club level. There is no doubt that he could be a quality short-term option for Newcastle in the attack. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he will add creativity and goals to the Newcastle attack.

Furthermore, he knows the Premier League well, and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact. He has made over 250 appearances in the Premier League with Southampton and Liverpool.

Newcastle will be hoping to sign the player on loan during the January transfer window and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Al-Nassr are owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the owners of Newcastle United. The ownership link between the two clubs should allow the Premier League side to sign their targets without any problems.

It will be interesting to see if Mane is keen on the move. The opportunity to return to the Premier League can be quite tempting for most players and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.