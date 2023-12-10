Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Al Hilal midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 28-year-old joined the Saudi Arabian club from Lazio and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League now.

A report from Fichajes claims that Newcastle could look to sign the player on loan during the second half of the campaign. Summer signing Sandro Tonali is currently suspended for his involvement in an illegal betting scandal and Newcastle must look to bring in quality replacements.

Milinkovic-Savic will add physicality, defensive cover and creativity to the side. The 28-year-old was regarded as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe during his time in Italy. The midfielder has six goals and four assists to his name across all competitions this season.

There is no doubt that he would be a quality acquisition for Newcastle especially on a loan deal. It would be an inexpensive addition and the move would help them improve as a squad.

The opportunity to showcase quality in the Premier League could be an attractive option for the player as well.

Al Hilal are owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the owners of Newcastle. That should help the Magpies secure his services in the coming weeks.

Newcastle are thought to be looking at other midfielders like Ruben Neves as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops and whether Newcastle can bring in the right reinforcements in January.

They will hope to push for Champions League qualification this season and they must look to address the lack of depth in the middle of the park.