Newcastle are interested in signing Liverpool legend Sadio Mane on loan in January.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Newcastle are close to their Financial Fairplay limit which will not allow them to splash the cash.

This is why they are ‘plotting’ a series of loan signings from the Saudi Pro League in the upcoming transfer window.

The Magpies are owned by the Saudi PIF, who also own a number of Saudi Pro League clubs including Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli.

Several players from the Saudi league have been linked with Newcastle including Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al Hilal) and Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr).

Mane, a revered figure at Anfield, enjoyed a stellar six-year tenure at Liverpool, featuring in 269 matches and contributing 120 goals and 48 assists.

His partnership alongside Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino formed a formidable front three that spearheaded Liverpool’s successes, claiming trophies like the Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, and League Cup.