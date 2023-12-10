Newcastle will listen to offers for 29-year-old in January on one condition

Newcastle United will listen to offers for Emil Krafth in January if a centre-back is signed.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Swedish defender is among those up for sale should defensive reinforcements be signed in the coming weeks.

Expected to target a new central defender, Eddie Howe will let Krafth, 29, go if and when he is able to bring in at least one fresh face.

The 29-year-old has failed to start a single Premier League game in the last two seasons and is at the bottom of his manager’s pecking order.

And now with a new defender on the St. James’ Park agenda, Newcastle’s number 17 is in line for a new challenge.

Despite agreeing to a new deal 12 months ago which runs until 2024, Krafth is not expected to see it out with the Magpies likely to welcome offers once the mid-season window opens.

Newcastle United are also expected to pursue a new midfielder following Sandro Tonali’s 10-month suspension for illegal betting activity while playing for AC Milan.

During his four-and-a-half years at the club, Krafth, who has represented Sweden on 44 occasions, has directly contributed to three goals in 68 games in all competitions.