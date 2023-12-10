Manchester United star Casemiro has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and it seems his old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo would welcome a reunion with the Brazilian midfielder at Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

Ronaldo played alongside Casemiro at Real Madrid for many years, and they enjoyed a great deal of success together as they won multiple Champions League titles and other major honours as part of a great team that also featured legendary figures like Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Gareth Bale.

Ronaldo also singled out Casemiro as one of the only players in the Man Utd dressing room who was a top professional when he criticised the club in his interview with Piers Morgan a year ago.

The Portugal international is now said to be keen on playing alongside Casemiro in Saudi Arabia, though it remains to be seen how likely a deal is this winter.

Casemiro is not looking at his best at the moment, so it could be that Erik ten Hag will be prepared to let the ageing star go if the right offer comes in.

A number of other big names moved to Saudi in the summer, such as Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and N’Golo Kante, while others such as Raphael Varane have been linked with Saudi clubs since then.