Former Liverpool player and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has cast doubt on Aston Villa’s ability to win the Premier League title due to concerns over their squad depth.

While Unai Emery’s side sits impressively in third place, trailing league leaders Liverpool by only two points and following closely behind second-placed Arsenal by a single point, Redknapp remains skeptical about their title charge.

Aston Villa’s recent form, boasting wins against heavyweights like Manchester City and Arsenal in their last five games, has sparked discussions about their capability to compete for the title.

With 16 games played, conversations have begun about Villa being genuine title contenders with many comparing their run to Leicester City’s in 2015/16, where they defied all odds to win the Premier League.

However, Redknapp believes they do not have the required squad depth to go all the way.

He said on Sky Sports (via Birmingham Mail):

“I watched the Bournemouth game, they weren’t great in that game. Quite lucky to get a point.”

“Do I think they are title contenders? I haven’t changed my mind. Is Leicester a possibility? Of course it is as it can happen. I just don’t think they have the strength in depth.”

Villa are on a brilliant streak, winning the last 15 home games in a row. They have established themselves among the top guns this season and their performances validate their position in the league.

But whether Villa’s current roster can sustain a title challenge while navigating European fixtures remains to be seen.