Spurs set to meet European giants’ asking price for 20-year-old winger

Spurs are reportedly leading the race to sign Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Londoners are ahead of Newcastle United when it comes to striking a deal for the young winger in January.

Set to be sacrificed by Juventus as manager Max Allegri looks to bring in a new midfielder to help ease the workload following Paul Pogba’s drug-related suspension, Iling-Junior, 20, is expected to be sold once the January window opens.

Valued at £20 million by the Turin-based giants, London-born Iling-Junior, who can play anywhere across a front-three, is top of Ange Postecoglou’s mid-season wishlist as the Aussie tries to fill the void left by the injured James Maddison and underperforming Richarlison.

Newcastle United have also been heavily linked with a winter move for the 20-year-old, but a restricted budget means the Magpies are unlikely to be able to match Spurs’ offer, which is set to be Juventus’ £20 million asking price.

Since being promoted to the Old Lady’s first team 12 months ago, Iling-Junior, who has 18 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to four goals in 23 games in all competitions.