Championship side Stoke City have sacked their manager Alex Neil following 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite a substantial 18-player overhaul during the summer, the Potters have managed only six wins in 20 league fixtures, as they sit in 20th place, a mere two points clear of the bottom.

And the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday proved to be the final straw for Alex Neil, who was let go earlier today. Paul Gallagher stepped in as interim manager for the upcoming clash against Swansea, assisted by Alex Morris and former Stoke player Ryan Shawcross.

Chairman John Coates expressed gratitude for Neil’s work at the club while emphasising the club’s quest for a fresh direction.

He highlighted the need for immediate improvement and the appointment of Neil’s successor to steer the team towards success.

He told the club website:

“Alex is a man of absolute integrity who has given his all for Stoke City and we would like to thank him for his hard work during his time with the club.

“We are grateful for the building blocks he has helped put in place in bringing together a group of players in whom we have a huge amount of faith regarding their ability to turn things around this season, and who can help us achieve longer-term success.

“However, with the way the results have been so far, we have made the difficult decision to seek a new direction for the team at this time.

“Nothing matters to me more than the success of our club and we are now working towards the appointment of Alex’s successor.”

Stoke City spent 10 seasons in the Premier League from 2008 to 2018, under Tony Pulis, and then Mark Hughes.

They were one of the toughest grounds to come to during Pulis’ reigns whose style of play made it a frustrating night for the opponents.

Since their relegation, they have not been able to win the promotion back to the Premier League.