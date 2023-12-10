Tottenham vs Newcastle confirmed team news: Richarlison starts

Tottenham host Newcastle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon in what could be a huge game in the race for the Champions League spots in the Premier League.

Despite having a great start to their campaign, Ange Postecoglou’s team have failed to win any of their last five matches and will be hoping to end that run today.

Injuries have played a big part in this run of form but Spurs’ inability to hold onto a lead has been evident over recent matches.

The North London club were defeated 2-1 by West Ham during the week and Postecoglou has made two changes from that side with Hojbjerg and Lo Celso being replaced by Sarr and Richarlison.

As for Newcastle, the Magpies have several injuries of their own and the depth of Eddie Howe’s squad has been tested this season.

The Tyneside club have a massive game in the Champions League against AC Milan on Wednesday and it will be hard for Howe to not have one eye on that match.

The Magpies were also defeated during the week by Everton and the Newcastle boss has named an unchanged team for the trip to North London this afternoon.

There were some concerns over the fitness of Lascelles after the defender came off injured at Goodison Park but the Newcastle captain is ready to help his side get three points on Sunday.