Transfer expert says Liverpool are not in the race for €65m Premier League star

Liverpool are not believed to be in the race for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha ahead of the January transfer window as Bayern Munich continue to monitor the midfielder’s situation.

The German champions made a move for the Portuguese star during the summer and agreed a €65m fee with Fulham to complete the transfer. However, the Bundesliga club could not get the transfer over the line as it collapsed due to the Premier League club failing to find a suitable replacement before the transfer window shut.

Ahead of the January window, The Standard reports that Bayern are still interested in Palhinha, but it remains to be seen if Fulham will allow the midfielder to leave mid-season.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are one team that will not be signing the Fulham star as the Reds are not pursuing a deal.

Understand Liverpool are not pursuing João Palhinha, much like last summer, despite links.?? pic.twitter.com/luR9uYm9d7 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 10, 2023

Liverpool are still in the market for another midfielder who can play in the number six role as Jurgen Klopp has had to use Alexis Mac Allister in that position so far this season and it is not where the World Cup winner is best.

Wataru Endo has struggled in Premier League matches this season and therefore, the Merseyside club are keeping an eye on the market.

Palhinha will not be heading to Anfield in 2024 but the avenue to Bayern Munich is still open and other clubs will certainly join the race over the coming months.