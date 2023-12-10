Video: A furious Pep Guardiola could be seen berating the official at half-time

Pep Guardiola was not a happy man at half-time after Luton Town took the lead.

Adebayo scored in the dying minutes of the first half to give the home side a surprise lead against the Champions.

And while the goal seemed to be a legitimate one, something had angered Pep Guardiola and he was quite vocal about it towards the referee.

He could be seen berating the fourth official as they walked off the pitch as fans call for him to be punished for it.

Watch the incident below:

Pep Guardiola does not seem happy at half-time ? pic.twitter.com/8rg3lhSZdt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 10, 2023

Pep Guardiola can do this to an official but once Arteta comments about the referees he gets a ban. pic.twitter.com/e1e09YVknk — HIM ? (@AFC_DieHard1) December 10, 2023