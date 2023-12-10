Video: Adebayo scores just before half-time to give Luton a surprise lead over Manchester City

Elijah Adebayo has sent Luton Town in dreamland with a goal right before the half-time whistle against Manchester City.

The goal came from a late counter attack from Luton with Doughty leading the charge down the right hand side.

He feeds Andros Townsend, who cuts back on his left before delivering a delicious cross to the far post where Adebayo was waiting to brilliantly head it past Ederson.

Watch the goal below:

KENILWORTH ROAD EXPLODES. LUTON TOWN LEAD MANCHESTER CITY. ? @peacock pic.twitter.com/MmIKsVGWr8 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 10, 2023

Manchester City are BEHIND against Luton ? Elijah Adebayo heads home Andros Townsend’s cross and Kenilworth Road erupts! The champions are in all sorts. LIVE | https://t.co/79euLum3r6#PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/BsrxInkKJe — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 10, 2023

Luton Town has showcased their resilience against formidable opponents this season.

They came agonizingly close to beating Liverpool earlier in the season and last week they played out a seven goal thriller against Arsenal, who ended up breaking Luton hearts with a last minute winner.

And they lead against Manchester City now. Can they pull off an upset or will their hearts be broken again?