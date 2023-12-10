Video: Adebayo scores just before half-time to give Luton a surprise lead over Manchester City

Luton Town Manchester City
Elijah Adebayo has sent Luton Town in dreamland with a goal right before the half-time whistle against Manchester City. 

The goal came from a late counter attack from Luton with Doughty leading the charge down the right hand side.

He feeds Andros Townsend, who cuts back on his left before delivering a delicious cross to the far post where Adebayo was waiting to brilliantly head it past Ederson.

Watch the goal below:

Luton Town has showcased their resilience against formidable opponents this season.

They came agonizingly close to beating Liverpool earlier in the season and last week they played out a seven goal thriller against Arsenal, who ended up breaking Luton hearts with a last minute winner.

And they lead against Manchester City now. Can they pull off an upset or will their hearts be broken again?

