Video: Carlos Vinicius grabs Fulham’s fifth as they seal an incredible win

The former Tottenham striker grabbed his first and Fulham’s fifth goal against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Marco Silva’s men have racked up back-to-back 5-0 wins in the Premier League after they completely dominated West Ham at Craven Cottage.

With 13 goals in their last three games, Fulham are looking like a genuine attacking threat with multiple players capable of scoring, as they demonstrated on Sunday.

All five of their goals came from different players with Vinicius sealing the win with an easy tap-in.