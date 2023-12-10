Video: Doucoure scores his sixth of the season to give Everton the lead against Chelsea

Abdoulaye Doucoure is on the scoresheet again for Everton as he gives them an important lead over Chelsea.

The goal came from an Everton counter as Dwight McNeil makes a delightful pass for Calvert-Lewin who shoots towards goal but his effort is saved by Sanchez.

But the ball comes to Doucoure on the rebound who strikes it cleanly straight into the back of the net to score his 6th of the season.

Pressure mounts on Pochettino who has only won 5 games this season despite the club spending huge on the squad.