Video: Fulham go 3-0 up after another brilliant header

Fulham have been all over West Ham in the first half as they go 3-0 up after another powerful header.

Marco Silva’s side have put an extremely impressive showing in the first 45 minutes against West Ham at Craven Cottage.

A header from Raul Jimenez broke the deadlock before Willian swept a low cross into the back of the net to double his side’s advantage.

Tosin Adarabioyo has now made it three after a thunderous header deflected in off Vladimir Coufal.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Tosin Adarabioyo makes it THREE! Fulham 3-0 West Ham pic.twitter.com/ARVJLdS91w — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 10, 2023

Video courtesy of Via Play.