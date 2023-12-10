Video: Fulham go 3-0 up after another brilliant header

Fulham have been all over West Ham in the first half as they go 3-0 up after another powerful header.

Marco Silva’s side have put an extremely impressive showing in the first 45 minutes against West Ham at Craven Cottage.

A header from Raul Jimenez broke the deadlock before Willian swept a low cross into the back of the net to double his side’s advantage.

Tosin Adarabioyo has now made it three after a thunderous header deflected in off Vladimir Coufal.

Video courtesy of Via Play.

