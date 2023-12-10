Video: Lewandowski puts poor form aside to equalise for Barcelona in top-of-the-table La Liga clash

Robert Lewandowski has equalised for Barcelona in their huge top-of-the-table clash with Girona after the Catalan giants fell behind early in the match.

Artem Dovbyk put Girona 1-0 ahead after 12 minutes when La Liga’s surprise package of the season countered fast up the pitch.

The game has been a very entertaining affair with back-and-forth action and that resulted in Robert Lewandowski finding an equaliser just seven minutes later.

The Polish star is not having a good season in a Barca shirt but he climbed high to produce a brilliant header from a corner to make it 1-1.

? FC Barcelona Goal ?? Lewandowski pic.twitter.com/QyXE2atWNV — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) December 10, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports.