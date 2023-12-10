Video: Lewis Dobbin scores his first Everton goal to seal a 2-0 win against Chelsea

Lewis Dobbin grabbed his first goal for Everton as his side went on to rack up another Premier League win.

Sean Dyche’s side has put on another statement performance against Chelsea just days after their 3-0 win against Newcastle.

The Toffee’s are now four points clear of the relegation zone despite being hit with a 10-point deduction last month.

Abdoulaye Doucoure gave his side the leader early in the second half before Dobbin sealed the victory in added time with a brilliant strike from just inside the area.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Lewis Dobbin DOUBLES the lead! Everton 2-0 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/lmWgIrGSgN — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 10, 2023

Video courtesy of beIN Sports.