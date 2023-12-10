Video: Magical Son delivers goal on a plate for defender vs Newcastle

Tottenham have taken the lead in their Premier League clash against Newcastle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to a Destiny Udogie goal. 

The home side have been the better of the two teams in the opening half an hour and deservedly take the lead.

The goal came in minute 26 when Spurs worked the ball over to Son Heung-min on the left. The South Korean star beat Trippier before crossing in a perfect ball for Udogie to tap in.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have thrown away plenty of leads in recent weeks so can they hold on this time?

