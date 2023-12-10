Video: Raul Jimenez scores unstoppable header before Willian doubles Fulham’s lead

The Mexican striker arrowed a header past the West Ham goalkeeper to give his side the lead before Willian doubled the advantage at Craven Cottage.

Raul Jimenez bagged his third goal in the Premier League for Fulham since completing his move from Wolves in the Summer with a thunderous header after a brilliant cross from Joao Palhinha.

Brazilian winger Willian then added a second with a cool finish after latching onto a low cross that evaded a handful of West Ham defenders.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Raul Jimenez opens the scoring for Fulham! Fulham 1-0 West Ham pic.twitter.com/Hp5dEBb8ro — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 10, 2023

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Willian doubles the lead! Fulham 2-0 West Ham pic.twitter.com/75AffKGYzR — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 10, 2023

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.