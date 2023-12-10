Video: Raul Jimenez scores unstoppable header before Willian doubles Fulham’s lead

Fulham FC
Posted by

The Mexican striker arrowed a header past the West Ham goalkeeper to give his side the lead before Willian doubled the advantage at Craven Cottage.

Raul Jimenez bagged his third goal in the Premier League for Fulham since completing his move from Wolves in the Summer with a thunderous header after a brilliant cross from Joao Palhinha.

Brazilian winger Willian then added a second with a cool finish after latching onto a low cross that evaded a handful of West Ham defenders.

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.

More Stories Raul Jimenez Willian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.