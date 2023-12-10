Video: Tottenham’s Son tops off incredible performance with goal vs Newcastle

Son Heung-min was unstoppable in Tottenham’s match with Newcastle on Sunday and he capped off the impressive display with a goal of his own.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were back to their best at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it was the captain that led the way.

Son set up the North London club’s first two goals by beating Kieran Trippier before picking out Udogie in the box for the first and Richarlison for the second.

The South Korean star would get a goal of his own to make it 4-0 as the winger won a penalty before stepping up to convert it himself.

Son FIRES it in from the spot! ?? pic.twitter.com/KWTTcVQ5nQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 10, 2023