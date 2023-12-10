Video: Trippier’s horror week continues as Son beats him again to double Tottenham’s lead

Tottenham have doubled their lead over Newcastle in their Premier League clash courtesy of a Richarlison goal.

The London club’s first came in minute 26 when Spurs worked the ball over to Son Heung-min on the left. The South Korean star beat Trippier before crossing in a perfect ball for Udogie to tap in.

The Newcastle right-back has now been beaten again by Son, which has led to the Tottenham captain setting up Richarlison in the box to make it 2-0.

It has been a very difficult week for Trippier as the England star made two mistakes on Thursday to help Everton score two goals and now he is suffering another tough day at the office in North London.