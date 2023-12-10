Arsenal rival Chelsea for forward transfer but have been told to pay £85million

Arsenal have reportedly shown an interest in the potential transfer of in-form Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

The Sweden international has proven one of the most astute signings of the season so far, showing great form in front of goal since joining Sporting from Championship outfit Coventry City in the summer.

Chelsea could do with signing a new striker this January and have been linked with Gyokeres by Si Phillips Talks Chelsea, but now Arsenal’s name are being mentioned as well.

The Gunners have supposedly been scouting Gyokeres, according to reports in Portugal, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, and Mikel Arteta is another manager who would surely do well to make some changes to his attack.

The report notes, however, that Sporting boss Ruben Amorim has made it clear that Gyokeres will only leave if a club triggers his release clause in full, so that could mean Arsenal and Chelsea face paying huge money for the 25-year-old.

Gyokeres’ release clause is set at €100m, or £85m, according to this report from A Bola.