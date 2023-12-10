Wolves join multiple-club race to sign 27-year-old Burnley star

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly become the latest side to join the race for Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, which claims the Clarets’ captain is wanted by at least four clubs.

Brownhill, 27, will be out of contract at Turf Moor at the end of the season, and failure to agree to an extension will see him become a free agent.

However, to strike a deal sooner and for a cut price, Wolves are expected to launch a £7 million offer once the January window opens; whether they’ll spark a bidding war remains to be seen, but Burnley would prefer their £20 million valuation to be met.

Nevertheless, with just six months left to run on his contract, it seems like it’s decision time for the 27-year-old captain.

The other sides reportedly chasing his signature are Fulham, Crystal Palace and Championship table-toppers Leicester City.

During his three years at Turf Moor, Brownhill, who was integral to his side’s promotion last season, has directly contributed to 38 goals in 148 games in all competitions.