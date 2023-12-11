Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is reportedly unhappy with manager Erik Ten Hag because of his playing style and training methods.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 26-year-old striker has lost faith in the manager and he believes that the Dutchman is no longer capable of getting the best out of his players.

The 53-year-old’s playing style has not gone down well with the England international and he’s not a fan of his training methods as well. It seems that Ten Hag is starting to lose the Manchester United dressing room and Rashford is not the only player who is disillusioned with his training methods and playing style.

In addition to that, the dressing room is reportedly unhappy with the manager’s treatment of Jadon Sancho as well.

Rashford has started fairly regularly for Manchester United this season, he has been on the fringes against Chelsea and Bournemouth in the last two matches. His form has not been particularly impressive and it remains to be seen whether he can get back to his best once again.

The 26-year-old was enjoying himself under the Dutch manager last year and he scored goals consistently. Things have not gone according to plan for the player and Manchester United this season and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can bounce back strongly.

Rashford is undoubtedly one of the best players in the Premier League and the Red Devils will need him to step up and deliver.