44-year-old favourite to land Stoke job after Alex Neil sacking

Former Stoke City captain John Eustace is one of the front-runners to become the club’s next manager.

This comes after the Championship side sacked Alex Neil yesterday following their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Paul Gallagher has taken over as the interim manager for their next match against Swansea, with Alex Morris and former Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross alongside him.

Several managers are being linked with the job now including former Birmingham City manager Eustace.

The 44-year-old was sacked by Birmingham last October while they were 5th in the table and was replaced by Wayne Rooney under whome they have only gotten worse.

The report from Stoke on Trent Live claims that Eustace is likely to be one of the leading names for the jobs with the bookies and someone who the Stoke City hierarchy will be keeping an eye on.