Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka had an underwhelming game against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last night.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has now tipped the club to go out and sign a quality goalkeeper next month.

Nick Pope is currently sidelined with an injury and Shearer believes that Dubravka is not an able replacement.

“There is a reason why he has been number two,” Shearer told Premier League Productions (10/12/23 at 6:40 pm). “I mean, Nick Pope has been brilliant for Newcastle. “After having not played for such a long time, I get that it’s difficult to come into the team. “But it wouldn’t surprise me, at all, if Newcastle were to go out and get a replacement for Pope in the next couple of weeks. “It has to be. If he gets injured, then they are in trouble, so to prepare and plan. I would be amazed if they aren’t looking at different ideas now in getting another goalkeeper in – it would amaze me if they haven’t already discussed options in what to do in the next couple of weeks.”

There is no doubt that he used to be a key player for Newcastle but his form has regressed and his performances have been quite mediocre.

Newcastle should look to bring in another goalkeeper in the coming weeks and it remains to be seen who they end up signing.

Apart from that, they should look to invest in a quality defensive midfielder as well.

Newcastle will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification and they must look to plug the gaps in their squad.