Exclusive: Arsenal transfer target will leave current club in 2024 “for sure”, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has made a firm prediction about the future of rumoured Arsenal transfer target Marcos Leonardo at Santos amid plenty of transfer gossip and speculation about the young forward’s future.

Leonardo looks a huge prospect and Romano admits there are a number of clubs monitoring him, though he played down the prospect of there being anything particularly advanced or concrete with Arsenal for the moment, even if he didn’t rule them out as being one of the names keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that we were certain to see Leonardo leave Santos in 2024, and that this would not be impacted at all by the fact that the club have just suffered relegation.

“Marcos Leonardo will leave Santos in 2024 for sure, there’s no doubt and it’s not even about the club’s recent relegation; they already decided that months ago,” Romano said.

“There are many links, every week Leonardo is linked with five or six clubs but it’s still at the early stages with agents meeting clubs. There’s nothing concrete or close with Arsenal so far, despite speculation.”

It’s often the case that the best Brazilian talents are poached by European clubs at a young age, so Arsenal fans will hope this puts them in a decent position to move for Leonardo in the near future, as they could definitely do with adding to their attacking options.