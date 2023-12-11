Mikel Arteta to block Arsenal star from sealing January transfer window move away

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho’s links with Juventus have reportedly gone ‘cold’, according to latest reports in Italy.

It had previously looked like the Gunners ace could be keen on leaving the Emirates Stadium for a return to Italy, though it’s now emerging that that won’t be happening this January, even if he’s not seeing much playing time under Mikel Arteta.

That’s because Arteta is determined to keep hold of Jorginho in the middle of the season and won’t be letting him go, according to Calciomercato.it, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Arsenal only signed Jorginho from Chelsea less than a year ago, and the Italy international has proven a useful squad player since then, even if he’s rarely been a regular starter in his time in north London.

Arsenal have had problems with injuries, most notably to Thomas Partey in that deep-lying midfield role, so there’s surely room for Jorginho to play a fairly prominent role over the course of the season.

AFC would be taking a big risk losing an experienced player like that in the middle of the season, so fans will surely be relieved that Arteta is seemingly determined to keep hold of him.