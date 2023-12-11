Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Mauricio Pochettino’s job safety after yet another Chelsea defeat

Chelsea look likely to continue backing Mauricio Pochettino as their manager for this long-term project at Stamford Bridge, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his column in the Daily Briefing, Romano also admitted that things needed to improve for Chelsea, who have lost back-to-back Premier League games against Manchester United and Everton, while they are now on a run of just one win in their last five games.

Clearly this is far from good enough from the Blues, even if there is generally still the feeling behind the scenes that this is a long-term project and there is not necessarily a specific expectation in terms of final league position for the team this season.

Chelsea fans will surely be concerned about how this is going, but Romano seems to think the board remain focused on the long-term, so that perhaps suggests Pochettino is safe for the time being, unless, perhaps, things really take an even more dramatic turn for the worse.

“Many Chelsea fans will be disappointed after two bad results in the space of a few days, with defeats away to Manchester United and Everton. That’s now just one win in the last five games in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and of course that kind of form is not good enough and needs to improve,” Romano said.

“Still, there is nothing is specific as of now in terms of targets for Pochettino – the general concept is that this long-term project is still being protected and backed by Chelsea. I’m not aware of any specific pressure to finish in a certain position in the table this year or anything like that.

“Of course they need to change this situation, it’s obvious; but Chelsea insist on their position with the manager, supporting him and trusting his ideas for the long term.”