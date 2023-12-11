Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson looks like he could be set to face retrospective action from the Football Association for an incident that took place at the end of yesterday’s game against Everton.

It was an afternoon to forget for Mauricio Pochettino’s side as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park, with another poor display from the Blues as they remain 12th in the Premier League table.

Frustrations clearly boiled over at the end of the game as Jackson was seen putting his hands around Nathan Patterson’s neck – something the FA will surely want to take a closer look at.

While the young Senegalese forward may not be the most experienced at this level, there is no excuse for aggressive and violent behaviour like this.

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal during the summer and hasn’t made the most convincing start to life at Stamford Bridge, though he’s far from the only one to struggle in this difficult period under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

A host of top young players have come in, but Chelsea are yet to see the results or performances that they want.

Discussing Pochettino’s job safety, Fabrizio Romano suggested CFC would be continuing with the long-term project as it is for the time being, even if things clearly need to improve.

“Many Chelsea fans will be disappointed after two bad results in the space of a few days, with defeats away to Manchester United and Everton. That’s now just one win in the last five games in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and of course that kind of form is not good enough and needs to improve,” Romano told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

“Still, there is nothing is specific as of now in terms of targets for Pochettino – the general concept is that this long-term project is still being protected and backed by Chelsea. I’m not aware of any specific pressure to finish in a certain position in the table this year or anything like that.

“Of course they need to change this situation, it’s obvious; but Chelsea insist on their position with the manager, supporting him and trusting his ideas for the long term.”