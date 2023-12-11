Concrete requests have been made for the potential transfer of Chelsea striker Armando Broja this January, according to Fabrizio Romano.

A lot of this has seemingly come from clubs in Turkey, according to Romano in his post on X (formerly Twitter), but it seems the player himself is less keen on moving to that particular league right now.

See below for details as Romano also says the young Blues forward has interest from clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere, so it seems the player’s future is not particularly close to being decided just at the moment, with a few weeks still to go until January…

?? Understand Armando Broja is not considering Turkish league move in January — despite strong interest and concrete requests. Interest remains also from Premier League clubs and different leagues abroad. pic.twitter.com/f4ahnTB7f5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 11, 2023

Broja has struggled for playing time at Chelsea since his comeback from a lengthy injury layoff, so it may be that he’d benefit from a move away on loan this winter.

Mauricio Pochettino will want more ready-made options up front in the second half of this challenging season, with Nicolas Jackson another young player who’s not really living up to expectations at the moment.

Still, Broja has previously shown himself to be a fine talent during a loan spell at Southampton, so it will be interesting to see what he can do if he ends up making another move this January.